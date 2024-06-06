LaSalle police are looking to get in touch with a motorist who they would like to personally thank for their "compassion and quick thinking" following an incident Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an individual walking in traffic on Front Road. After engaging with the person, police say it was evident they were under the influence of an intoxicating substance and were a danger to themself.



Officers attempted to escort the individual out of traffic for their safety, but the person became combative.



During the struggle at the roadside while trying to apprehend the individual, passing vehicles did not slow down or change lanes, and some drivers were observed filming the incident making the situation extremely dangerous for everyone involved.



Police say a considerate motorist stopped their truck and trailer, activated their hazard lights, creating a safe zone for the officers, allowing for the individual to be safely apprehended taken to hospital for assessment.



LaSalle Police Service says it extends their sincere gratitude to the motorist for their assistance in ensuring everyone's safety and request that they contact Constable Rathbone at 519-969-5210.

