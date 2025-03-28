A phone scam has hit LaSalle police.

The police service says it is aware that someone is cloning its phone number and claiming to be a police officer, notifying callers that they have been a victim of identity theft.

LaSalle police say they recently started to receive calls from across the country about the scam and reported information so far is that the callers know your first and last name and will provide a fictitious badge number and report/occurrence number.

The police service says this is a scam and that it would not convey identity theft in this manner.

LaSalle police say if you receive a similar call, do not give out any personal information and hang up the phone.