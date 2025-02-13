A warning from LaSalle police to residents in the community.

The police service says there is a fraudulent scheme happening in the area where jewelry is being sold for cash in parking lots.

According to police, individuals are being approached by a suspect, who says they need money for travel such as buying gas or plane tickets to another city.

Police say the suspect is usually persistent and shares they're willing to sell their gold jewelry such as rings and necklaces for cash.

Police say once the transaction is complete, victims later find out the jewelry is fake and not made of gold.

The police service is asking residents to be cautious when buying jewelry anywhere other than an official jewelry store or merchandiser and if you've been a victim of this fraud, you're asked to call LaSalle police or file an online report.