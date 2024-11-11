The LaSalle Police Service is warning the public about a scam in the area involving a text message claiming to be from Service Canada.

The message is aimed at seniors and informs them that, due to a recent tax assessment, their Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security benefits have been suspended.

The user is urged to reply "Y" for yes to the message to allow an investigation to be launched to corret the issue.

The message includes a verified Canada Revenue Agency phone number, but once the recipient replies to the message, the fraudsters then send a fake CPP-related hyperlink.

The link takes the recipient to a realistic impersonation of the CRA and banking websites, asking for personal information to sign in to the fraudulent website.

Police urge everyone to not reply in any way to the text message, click on the link, or provide any personal or financial information.

The text states the following:

"Important Message From Service Canada

We wish to inform you that there is an issue with your recent tax assessment, resulting in a temporary suspension of your CPP and OAS benefits. This matter requires your immediate attention for a swift resolution.

To begin addressing the discrepancy, please reply with "Y" to this message. This will allow us to investigate and correct the issue promptly.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at 1-800-959-8281. Our representatives are ready to help you understand the situation and guide you through the necessary steps.

We recognize that this interruption may be concerning, and we are committed to resolving it quickly. Your prompt response will help ensure your benefits are reinstated without delay.

Thank you for your cooperation and immediate attention to this matter.”

Police say the CRA provides information regarding this and other scams on their website. If you believe that you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at https://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/report-signalez-eng.htm