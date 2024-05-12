Paying it forward to support youth in LaSalle.

Rick and Minela Orum, owners of LaSalle Towing and Recovery Inc. on Malden Road, have once again made a donation to the LaSalle Police Youth Foundation to be used toward the annual LaSalle Police Bicycle Rodeo.



LaSalle Police say the Orum's are very passionate about bicycle safety and ensuring that local youth have access to meaningful instruction in safe riding practices.



Their passion is rooted in the unfortunate circumstance where their child was struck while riding their bike several years ago, and as a result, suffered a significant, life-altering injury.



Police say they wished to continue this year with their annual donation and view it as an opportunity for them to give back to the community by investing in a program designed to teach bicycle safety to children.



The LaSalle Police Youth Foundation was founded in 2002 with the primary goal of offering assistance to youth and family-related charities, events, activities, and programs throughout LaSalle and Windsor-Essex County.



The annual LaSalle Police Bicycle Rodeo will take place this year on Sunday, May 26 at the LaSalle Event Centre on Front Road.



There will be instructors from LaSalle Police and Bike Windsor Essex on hand as well as a professional BMX stunt Rider to put on a skills show for the participants.



With their donation, the LaSalle Police Youth Foundation was able to purchase four bicycles to be raffled off free of charge at the event and an additional bicycle was purchased for the LaSalle Police Summer Safe Cycling Program.

