A busy February for LaSalle police.
The police service released its February traffic stats on social media Monday morning and say officers conducted 279 traffic stops in the month.
308 were enforceable actions with the police service laying two stunt driving charges and three alcohol related suspension.
LaSalle police also laid three drive with no insurance card charges.
Other offences included speeding and disobey stop sign.
@LaSallePoliceON conducts targeted traffic enforcement initiatives to address traffic concerns that our residents have. These concerns could range from speeding to disobey stop sign. If you would like to report a particular concern, contact us at 519-969-5210 or on our website. pic.twitter.com/fnv13GnGZ1— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) March 3, 2025