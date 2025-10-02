The LaSalle Police Service is launching its first ever Police Auxiliary Program.

This program is a volunteer-based initiative designed for citizens to assist police officers in various community-based policing and crime prevention initiatives.

The service is offering six Auxiliary officer positions. The application period will remain open until October 31.

By offering this program, Auxiliary officers will attend a variety of events such as parades and community events, and they will also take part in bicycle patrol and ride-along's with officers.

The cost per Auxiliary officer is approximately $4,000 - primarily for uniforms and training. The funding is coming from the LaSalle Police Service's reserves for 2026.

Michael Pearce, LaSalle Police Chief, says these officers will assist with a range of events.

"Things like additional presence at special events, crime prevention initiatives, traffic control for parades, bicycle patrol with an officer, we have various other activities like police week, a community information booth that we set up weekly."

He says you do not need a police background to apply.

"We're expecting a mix of people to apply. Certainly if there's some folks that are interested in a career in policing, we'd like a mix of those people as well as some folks that don't want to be police officers but simply want to give back to the community."

Chief Pearce says they'll continue to monitor the program.

"We'll reevaluate this at the end of 2026 to see where we're at, and maybe we need more, and we may find that six is enough. We're taking baby steps, if you will, in year one just to see how this is received and if there's any operational challenges with that number, and then we'll adapt moving forward."

Auxiliary officers are not paid, and do not have the same powers as police officers. They are unable to possess a firearm and do not have the authority to arrest an individual.

Once the application period closes, interested applicants will undergo a screening process. The six individuals who are successful will then participate in a 10-week training period before being deployed for active duty.

Training is scheduled to commence in January 2026, with the Auxiliary officers expected to be deployed by April 2026.

Those interested can apply via e-mail Ida Larocque, Executive Assistant, Office of the Chief of Police at ilarocque@lasallepolice.ca.

Windsor Police also has multiple Auxiliary officers that assist with the service.