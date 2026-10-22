LaSalle Police seize .50-Calibre sniper rifle after threat investigation

A number of weapons, including a .50 calibre sniper rifle, seized from a home on Oakridge Street in LaSalle following an investigation into a threat by police in the town.

LaSalle police have seized a number of firearms, including a .50 calibre sniper rifle, in connection to an incident earlier this week in the town.

At about 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, police responded to information that a man had threatened to kill another person.

Officers located the man at his home on Oakridge Street, but he refused to exit.

Through investigation, officers learned the man may have access to firearms, so additional police resources were deployed, including assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT).

At approximately 6:33 p.m., the man surrendered himself without further incident, and he was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at the home and found eight firearms, including a .50 calibre sniper rifle, handguns, and shotguns, along with two crossbows, two recurve bows, two pellet guns, and an assortment of ammunition.

A 58-year-old LaSalle man is now facing an additional four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited device, and five counts of careless storage of a firearm.

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing.