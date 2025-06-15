LaSalle police are searching for suspect following the theft of an e-bike early Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 7 a.m. from the 1600 block of Normandy Street.

Video surveillance showed a suspect exiting a newer model black Dodge Durango, allegedly stealing an e-bike, and then fleeing the area.

Posts by users on social media suggest the Durango was also stolen, however police have not confirmed this.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the suspect or involved vehicle is asked to contact Cst. McInnis at tmcinnis@lasallepolice.ca.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.