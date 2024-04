The LaSalle Police Service is asking for help in finding a 16-year old girl.

Allie was last seen leaving school today just before 2 p.m.



She's described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.



Police do not suspect foul play but the teen left school without notifying anyone of her destination and her family and police are concerned for her well-being.



Anyone with information is asked to come forward.