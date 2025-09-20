The LaSalle Police Service is dealing with an increase in overnight thefts from motor vehicles in residential areas.

Constable Alaina Atkins says the increase has occurred over the past week.

She says the most recent incidents have been happening in one particular area of the municipality.

Atkins says the police service posted on social media this week, reminding vehicle owners to lock their doors, keep valuables out of sight, don't leave personal identification in your car and report suspicious activity or people to police.

"It's strategies like locking car doors and keeping personal belongings such as wallets, purses and bags out of plain sight, and that's to deter criminals from targeting your vehicle or making it more difficult for them to gain access or steal from you," says Atkins.

Constable Atkins says most criminals who are coming to the area to commit this type of crime are just walking and trying door handles.

"While cameras and light might be a deterrent, it isn't always, and it takes less than 30 seconds for them to come up to the car, try the door handle, realize it's unlocked, go through all the contents and then leave," says Atkins.

She says the recent incidents have happened in residential suburb neighbourhoods.

"Houses that are a little closer together, streets that are more connected, and that's what we've seen in the last week," she says.

Atkins says regardless of what gets taken or if anything gets taken at all, LaSalle police want to hear from you.

"We would like to get some information in terms of if somebody's been in your vehicle or at least on your property and have tried your car doors, because that way we can formulate a plan, possibly put in a patrol to say these are some targeted areas in LaSalle, and so we allocate our resources for patrol appropriately," says Atkins.

Constable Atkins says recently the incidents have been happening while vehicles are parked on the road but says thefts are still happening to vehicles parked in driveways.