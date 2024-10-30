Thankfully no injuries were reported after LaSalle police officers investigating a car accident on Matchett Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday were forced to jump to safety when another car did not stop.

Officers had positioned their police cruiser to block the road while the investigation was underway, and that's when police say a driver travelling south on Matchett failed to slow down, allegedly colliding with the parked cruiser and a traffic cone.

Police say the driver continued without stopping, heading directly toward other officers who were investigating the initial collision, forcing officers to jump to safety to avoid being hit.

The vehicle was followed and boxed in. The LPS said the driver showed signs of impairment.

A 40-year-old woman is facing several impaired-related charges.