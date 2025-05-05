The LaSalle Police Service is going to have an officer at the Vollmer Centre in the town every week in an effort to engage more with the public.

In a social media post, the police service says an officer will be stationed at the complex every Monday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., starting May 5.

Constable Alaina Atkins says this was started by an officer who wanted to give the public a chance to interact with police on a weekly basis.

"For some residents, they may not always have the opportunity to chat with us. So this is an opportunity for residents to come by and just say if they had a question that may not be an emergency or an emergency question that they can still be able to ask us in a positive engagement level," she says.

The booth is not intended to report criminal allegations or anything that would require follow-up or a potential investigation.

Police say those types of events should be reported to officers at headquarters at 1880 Normandy St. or by calling the non-emergency line at 519-969-5210.

Atkins says any concerns can be brought forward to the officer that's at the community information booth.

"We will do our best to disseminate it to the proper department or officer. If it was speeding, we have a traffic officer, and the officer at the booth will be able to relay that information," she says.

Police say there will be a steady rotation of different officers each week, and there will be a wide range of literature on various topics available, including handouts for children.