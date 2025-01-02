The LaSalle Police Service is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for theft.

Police state that on December 19, shortly before 4 p.m. (3:55 p.m.), that a suspect stole several items from a retail store in the 1700 block of Sprucewood Avenue.

The suspect is wanted for theft under $5,000.

They are described as a Black or East Indian male with a medium build, between 5'9'' and 6' tall, and has a full beard.

At the time of incident police state the suspect wore a black coat, black toque, and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.