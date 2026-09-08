LaSalle police looking to identify operator of gas scooter

Police in LaSalle are looking to identify the operator of this gas-scooter.

LaSalle police are asking for the public’s help.

The police service is looking to identify the operator of a yellow-gold-coloured gas scooter.

It’s part of an arson investigation that started in July.

As AM800 news reported, a fire broke out at a home in the 2400 block of Todd Lane just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

At that time, LaSalle police said firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but the fire did cause significant damage to several rooms on the home’s main floor.

After a joint investigation, investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

In July, police said they are looking into a lone individual operating a Vespa-style scooter that may have been travelling to or from the Todd Lane area around the time of the fire.

Investigators believe the scooter may have had clear or opaque jugs attached to the rear at some point.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle police.