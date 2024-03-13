LaSalle Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect following a break-in to a home over the weekend.

Police say a suspect broke into a home on Outram Avenue on Saturday, March 9 between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

At the time of the break and enter, the suspect approached the front door of the home holding a pizza box and rang the doorbell. When there was no answer, they broke into the home and stole several valuable items including cash and jewelry.

The residents returned home a short time later and discovered the break-in, and contacted police.

Police believe that there were more than two people involved after reviewing home security footage and footage from nearby residences.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, and short brown hair, wearing a blue baseball hat with a logo on the left side, a face mask, white or blue medical gloves, a black jacket/hoodie with white drawstrings, white t-shirt, black jogging pants, and white running shoes.

A photo of the individual, which was captured on a home security system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.