LaSalle Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect related to an attempted robbery.

Police say a resident from the 2600 block of Bridgeway Boulevard reported to police that someone tried to enter their vehicles around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.



It was all caught on their home surveillance camera, and the footage shows what appears to be a person walking up the driveway and trying the door handles on two parked vehicles.



According to police, both were luckily locked, and the would-be thief ducked in front of the vehicles as another car approached before fleeing the property empty handed.



The suspect is described as a white man, who wore a black jacket with a hood, black track pants with red stripes, white running shoes, and a dark baseball hat at the time.



Anyone withs information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online.

