LaSalle Police are asking for the public's help to identify multiple suspects following multiple thefts.

Police say four individuals were allegedly involved in thefts from the locker rooms at the Vollmer Centre on December 12, 2025, and January 11, 2026.

The suspects then used stolen credit cards shortly after the thefts to purchase items from a business in the 5800 block of Malden Road.

The first suspect is described as an East Indian man, about 5'6'' tall, with black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a long white winter jacket, white shoes, black pants, and a black and white patterned shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white or Middle Eastern woman, 5'6'' tall, with long brown hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt, sweatshirt, and sweatpants, with white shoes and a black headband.

The third suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 6'1'' tall, with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and sweatpants.

And the third suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, 5'11'' tall, with a black beard. He was wearing also wearing a black puffer jacket and sweatpants.

Anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the suspects are asked to contact LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.