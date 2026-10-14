LaSalle police issue charges, cautions following e-bike complaints

An e-bike, seen on April 10, 2026. (Lauren Stallone/CTV News London)

An e-bike crackdown in LaSalle continues.

In a social media post, LaSalle police say they received numerous calls this summer about e-bikes.

As a result of those calls and proactive work by officers, the police service laid 12 charges against the rider or their parents.

Police also issued 42 cautions to the rider or their parents and spoke to 138 youths and their parents, educating them on e-bike rules and safety.

LaSalle police say keeping youth, the community, and roadways safe are top priorities for them.