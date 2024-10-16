The LaSalle Police Service is investigating after a threatening message was found on a wall at Sandwich Secondary School.

The message, which read "School Shooting October 18", was found in a bathroom at the school.

The message was reported to LaSalle Police - prompting an immediate investigation in collaboration with school officials.

Police state they will have an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone's safety.

They are actively seeking to identify the individual who wrote the message.

The public, staff, and students are asked to come forward with any information regarding this investigation to LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.