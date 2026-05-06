Police are investigating damage to a home under construction in LaSalle.

On the morning of Friday, April 24, police in the town were called to a report of a break and enter in the 300 block of Maynard.

LaSalle Police say officers responded to a residence under construction and observed that there was damage to the interior of the building.

Investigators are still actively investigating, working to identify suspects, and no arrests have been made.

No further details will be provided as the investigation is still ongoing.