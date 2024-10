The LaSalle Police Service is investigating the theft of a vehicle.

Police state that a grey, 2012 Infinity G37X was stolen from a residential driveway in the 1100 block of Laurier Drive.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Residents in the area are asked to check their video surveillance footage to see if the incident was captured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service or Crime Stoppers.