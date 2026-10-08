LaSalle police investigating after large quantity of merchandise stolen from Tommy Hilfiger store

The hunt is on for four suspects after a break-in at a store at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets.

LaSalle police say it happened at the Tommy Hilfiger store on Wednesday, October 7, just before 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a window was smashed and entry was made into the business.

Police say a large quantity of merchandise was taken.

AM800-News-LaSalle-Police-Break-In-October-2026 Police in LaSalle are investigating after a break-in at the Tommy Hilfiger store at Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets. (LaSalle Police Service)

Investigators say the male suspects were driving a small four-door dark grey sedan.

Two of the suspects were wearing grey sweaters, and the other two were wearing black sweaters with designs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.