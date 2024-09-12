LaSalle Police are inviting local residents and businesses to help enhance community safety.

Residents can now register their external security cameras through CAMSafe - a program designed to create a network of camera locations in the community.

CAMSafe is an online platform that allows residents to register their security cameras. The police will not have access to the cameras, but it will create a list of camera locations in LaSalle - and across the country - that could assist with investigations.

In the event of a crime, LaSalle Police may contact those who are registered to request footage that could help solve crimes such as collisions, break-in's, or to assist with locating missing people.

Constable Terry Seguin, Community Liaison Officer with LaSalle Police, says it's a good program.

"So if there's a crime that occurs in or around that neighbourhood, or that business, we can quickly look up where camera footage could possibly be gathered and officers could reach out to those residents or those businesses, and ask to view the footage."



He says the footage would only be for police - if the resident approves it.



"People don't have to provide that footage, and we don't have actual access to the footage itself unless we're given access by the resident or the business. So, it's a good program, it just assists us in investigations in order to get things moving, and instead of us doing the old traditional going door-to-door knocking on different residences."

Constable Seguin says the footage could help with a number of crimes.

"It could be somebody who's breaking into cars, or breaking into your house, or any kind of investigation where we need some sort of further evidence to further the investigation, there's so many cameras, Ring cameras, and all different kinds of cameras out there that are on businesses or residences that just weren't in existence before."

Seguin adds that this is a great time for residents to take part as cameras have become more common.

Participation is voluntary and those who are registered can withdraw at any time.

All information on registered camera's is completely confidential and accessible only by police.