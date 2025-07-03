LaSalle police officers had a busy June.
According to a social media post from the police service, officers conducted 315 traffic stops last month.
Police handed out 339 tickets and laid two stunt driving charges.
Police say three impaired driving charges were laid and two alcohol related suspensions were issued.
@LaSallePoliceON has these safety tips for safe driving this summer:— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) July 3, 2025
?Slow Down – Speeding is one of the leading causes of collisions
?No Distractions – Keep your eyes on the road, phone put away
?Stay Sober – Don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs pic.twitter.com/PQ0HrT35Ht