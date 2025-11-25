LaSalle police have laid impaired driving charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle late Monday night.

Officers found a vehicle with two blown tires parked on the road just before midnight.

The driver, suspected to be impaired by alcohol, was arrested and taken to the LaSalle police station for breath tests.

According to police, the driver's blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.

A 31-year-old Harrow man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operating with over 80mgs of alcohol, and operation while prohibited.

Police said the man was also charged with provincial offences including two counts of driving while under suspension and driving while under Criminal Code suspension.

He was released from custody with a future court date and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.