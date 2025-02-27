LaSalle police have arrested one suspect and continue to look for another after a break and enter at a commercial building.

According to police, a break and enter occurred on February 2 at a commercial building in the 5800-block of Malden Road near Delmar Street.

Police say video surveillance showed two suspects breaking a door and entering the business, taking packs of cigarettes.

One suspect, a 38-year-old was identified and arrested on Wednesday.

The suspect is charged with break, enter, and commit theft.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.