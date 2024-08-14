An alleged stunt driver has been nabbed in LaSalle for going more than twice the speed limit.
Police say Traffic Enforcement clocked a vehicle at 138 kilometres-an-hour in a 60 zone on Disputed Road Tuesday morning.
A 19-year-old has been charged with Stunt Driving.
Police say his license has been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
Early this morning this vehicle was going over double the speed limit on Disputed Road. A speed of 138 km/h in a 60 km/h was obtained. A 19 yr. old male was charged with Stunt Driving. Motor vehicle seized for 14 days, licence seized & suspended for 14 days #slowdown #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/HyHEND5CaX— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) August 13, 2024