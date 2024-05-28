A lesson for an 18-year-old driver from Ohio and his parents...don't speed in the Town of LaSalle.

LaSalle police say the driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked doing 175 km/h zone in a posted 100 km/h zone on the 401 near Howard Avenue along the LaSalle-Windsor border.



According to police, officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the area Monday morning and captured the Jeep Cherokee on laser radar speeding.



Police say the driver's parents were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the stop.



The driver's licence was suspended immediately for 30 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.



LaSalle police are reminding motorists to slow down and pay attention.



They say officers are out conducting traffic enforcement targeting speeding, aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

