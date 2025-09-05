Two individuals have been arrested and charged by LaSalle Police following a break-in.

On Thursday night at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a home under construction in the 300 block of Reaume Road.

Police arrived on scene and quickly located a man and a woman inside an outdoor shed on the property.

Police state that the two individuals allegedly planned to stay in the shed overnight, and that the shed contained their personal belongings.

Earlier in the evening, the homeowner contacted LaSalle Police after finding personal items in the house that did not belong to them, suggesting someone may have been living there without permission.

As a result, the 37-year-old woman with no fixed address was charged with break and enter. A 28-year-old man, also with no fixed address, was charged with break and enter, and obstructing a peace officer.

Both suspects were held in custody for a bail hearing.