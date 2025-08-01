A historical sexual offences investigation in LaSalle has led to nearly 20 charges against a 57-year-old man from Tilbury.

LaSalle police say its Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation in May after receiving information about historical assaults against a child.

According to police, it's alleged, the offences happened between 2014 and 2017 in LaSalle, Windsor, and Amherstburg.

The man was arrested on Thursday, July 31 by LaSalle police with help from the the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

He's charged with nine counts of sexual assault, eight counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

The man's name has not been released to protect the identity and privacy of the victim but police say he has been released from custody pending a future court date.

The police service says it will not be releasing any additional details at this time.