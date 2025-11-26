LaSalle council has passed a bylaw cracking down on the use of off-road vehicles (ORVs).

ORVs include all-terrain vehicles, extreme terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicle, and off-road motorcycles.

The new bylaw prohibits OVRs on highways, sidewalks, boulevards, parks, trails, and public property without permission.

It also gives police more power to enforce and issue fines.

Mayor Crystal Meloche previously said the town received complaints from farmers whose crops were being destroyed by people riding throughout their property.

Late-night riding is also banned from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for farming or snow clearing.