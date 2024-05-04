The first LaSalle Night Market is just a few weeks away.

The 2024 season will kick off on Sunday, May 26 with over 80 vendors at this year's market at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

These vendor booths will feature local artisans and crafters, local produce, food vendors, merchant consultants and local businesses exhibiting their handmade and handcrafted products.

This year's market will also feature live music, and entertainment. The first market will feature musician Lauren Baillargeon, and the Border City Barkers Agility Club will perform a dog agility show.

Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation for the Town of LaSalle, says there is a vendor for everyone.

"We'll have close to 80 vendors, and we often have a waiting list as well. But we'll have handcraft merchandise, artisan pieces, delicious food, farm-to-table fresh produce, and a lot more. And it's a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the spring weather, but also to support local business."



He says it's a well-loved community event.



"It's great to see people come out and support local business, but also you find them running into family, or neighbours, and having conversations, and catching up. It's a real community event, and the Civic Centre is a wonderful property that we have here in the Town, and it works out really well for the market."



Bisson says every market will have live entertainment.



"For the May market on the 26th, we have Lauren Baillargeon who's going to share her musical talents. And we also have the Border City Barkers Agility Club will perform a dog agility show. So something for everybody, and a really good time to come out."

Last year saw approximately 1,500 people per market, depending on the weather.

The summer series of markets are held the last Sundays of May through to August at the LaSalle Civic Centre, located at 5950 Malden Road, and the last Sunday of September at the Event Centre, located at 970 Front Road.

A full list of dates and times for the markets can be found by clicking here.