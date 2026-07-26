LaSalle Night Market moved to Event Centre due to forecasted storms

A change of location for the LaSalle Night Market.

The Town of LaSalle has stated that due to forecasted thunderstorms, the market will be moved to the Event Centre on Front Road for Sunday’s event.

This location allows for the market to be held indoors.

Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking is available along Laurier Drive, west of Front Road.

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.

The markets are held May through September, and are typically located outdoors at the Civic Centre on Malden Road.