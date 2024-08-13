The LaSalle Vipers have announced a new head coach.

LaSalle native, Anthony Iaquinta, will be taking over coaching duties.

Iaquinta has been the head coach of the Lakeshore Canadiens for the past six years where under his leadership the team won two Ontario Schmalz Cup Championships - including this past May.

Iaquinta says he's excited to get started.

"I can't say enough about my time in Lakeshore, it was awesome. The seven years there we saw a lot of success, and had a lot of fun, and made some really great friends, and met some amazing parents and even the players were just outstanding for me. So I'm so thankful to them. But for myself it was a move up where I felt that now is the time and I'm excited and ready for a new challenge."



He says this position was something he wanted.



"It was definitely something in the back of my mind that I wanted to do, so I didn't know when, and this summer I thought it might be the time and I'm fortunate enough to have this opportunity."



He adds that it means a lot to return home to LaSalle.



"It feels good. Lakeshore has been home here for seven years for me as far as coaching's concerned. But growing up and playing in LaSalle it's different. It means a lot to me and obviously we're hopefully we can bring some success there. I'm just excited."



Milan Dobric will be following Iaquinta from the Canadiens to be the Vipers new assistant coach.

Together the two have been coaching and leading the Canadiens for the past five years.

The rest of the coaching staff of the Vipers will be announced soon.