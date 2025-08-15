The Town of LaSalle is moving forward with installing a structure tent at the LaSalle Loop.

Council was asked earlier this week to approve the structure tent and additional work at the Loop due to financial pressures with installing a permanent building at the site.

The original long-term vision for the LaSalle Loop was to have a permanent building in the area west of the LaSalle sign to provide warmth in the winter and cooling in the summer, however, the cost of the building was between $2.5-million and $3-million - which is not in the Town's budget for the next five years.

The 30' by 60' tent is an interim solution that will last about 5 to 8 years in the area, and year-round costs range between $350,0000 to $380,000.

The tent will have a heater in the winter, with rubber flooring, and is completely enclosed to keep heat in. Meanwhile in the summer, the sides of the tent will be removed and the structure will offer shade to visitors.

Peter Marra, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of LaSalle, says the tent will replace the existing metal pavilion.

"The hill behind the bank remains, this is actually going to go right in place of where the existing pavilion is. So, there's an existing pavilion - a metal pavilion - that metal pavilion is going to come down, the concrete is going to be pulled out, and we're going to create a new pad at that exact same location, so it's just going to go right there. The hill remains - that's part of a future phase and future works."

Councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo likes this idea.

"In order to enhance the visits at the waterfront, whether it's the shade for the summer, or the heat for the winter, I do think this is a good investment in order to enhance the experience for the residents and visitors for the town."

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says this is a positive, temporary solution.

"I think it's a great addition knowing that we can't do that permanent structure for many, many years, and we do have other focuses. And I think this will only enhance the area."

The cost of the structure tent will be funded through the Waterfront Reserve.

The $9-million project already includes an outdoor skate trail that serves as a walking path in the warmer months, along with the Rotary Club water feature, right next to the Event Centre on Front Road.

This proposed work is added on to the current contract with Valente Contracting Incorporated.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman