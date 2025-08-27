The Town of LaSalle is set to implement a municipal accommodation tax (MAT), and has approved a partnership with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

TWEPI is looking for interest from surrounding municipalities in starting the tax - which is paid by visitors staying at hotels or short-term rentals. The MAT revenue would be split equally between the town and TWEPI.

LaSalle currently lacks a short-term rental bylaw and does not have an operating hotel, but a new hotel is planned as part of the Heritage Commercial Plaza development and a STR bylaw is expected to come to council in the coming months.

Despite these challenges, council decided to move forward with the MAT as it would already be in place before the bylaw rolls out, and before the hotel is built.

Based on 2024 numbers, LaSalle had 103 accommodation listings. A 4 per cent MAT would generate approximately $70,000 in annual revenue, while a 6 per cent MAT would generate $104,000 annually.

The MAT percentage will be decided at a later date as conversations with TWEPI are ongoing.

Although Kingsville is not pursuing a MAT, Lakeshore, Essex and Amherstburg are still in discussions with TWEPI, and Tecumseh will implement the MAT for hotels only.