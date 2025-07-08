LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche will introduce a motion Tuesday night requesting town staff draft a policy to deal with multiple unfounded, or frivolous complaints.

Meloche says over the past year, she's noticed an increase in complaints from the same individuals for the same issues, straining town resources like bylaw enforcement, fire department and the police service.

Meloche says the town currently does not have a policy in place to properly address the issue.

"We're looking to create a bylaw that helps protect residents who feel like they're almost being harassed, but also that would help with administrative time that's put into going to these calls and investigating, and it's not even just our bylaw, it's also police, and it's also fire," she said.

Meloche says some complaints are civil disputes, including those who call in to report their neighbour for having a fire, even though its allowed and rules are being followed under the town bylaw.

"They're calling 911, or they're calling the fire department, and they're pulling a fire truck every time to go to these calls, and so it is costly to the municipality as well when these are unfounded complaints," Meloche said.

"It's a waste of time and resources, and what we're looking for is just a way of a policy that handles these types of complaints so it's fair and it's consistent."

Meloche says issuing fines could be one of the possible measures outlined in the report back from administration.

"There also maybe that we don't respond if we've seen that three or four times have been the exact complaint, and we've already went to that property, and we've already confirmed that there's no issues, then maybe we won't move forward, and say 'sorry we already know that this property is compliant'," Meloche said.

LaSalle council meets Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.