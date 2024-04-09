The mayor of LaSalle is asking for council support for a traffic study along Front Road.

Crystal Meloche is bringing forward a notice of motion to council this evening asking for support to introduce a motion at County Council requesting a traffic control study at the intersections of Martin Lane and Front Road, as well as at Victory and Front Road.

Since Front Road is a county road, it will need approval at County Council to conduct the study.

This traffic study will be to assess area to see if traffic signals should be installed to assist not only with the traffic flow but also with pedestrian safety.

Meloche, says they are starting to hear complaints from residents about the area.

"They feel unsafe to be able to pull out of that area, they definitely aren't feeling comfortable walking across that area, the traffic is just too heavy and it's too fast. There aren't any breaks in the traffic to allow them to safely cross the street. So what we're looking for is support from LaSalle council which will give us the opportunity to talk at County Council about this intersection."



She says it's at the point where a traffic signal is needed.



"It's in that area where it goes from 70 [kilometres per hour] to 50 [kilometres per hour], so with that traffic it's high volume traffic and it's a little bit faster. So putting an intersection in there with signals will slow that traffic down, and it will also give us that break in traffic along Front Road and other areas will need it. So I think in the end it will actually improve traffic flow in that entire area."



She says during peak times of the day traffic is very heavy, and there is no break in the traffic.



"So people are maybe making turns that aren't necessarily the safest to try to get out onto Front Road. I've also heard from a lot of residents who walk in that area, and who want to cross over to the water side of the road, and there's a convenience store and other things, or be able to walk down Front into LaSalle - they don't feel safe doing it."

LaSalle council meets this evening at 6 p.m.