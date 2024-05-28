A LaSalle man is celebrating a big lottery win.

Brian Hopson has claimed $350,000 after playing Instant Crossword Extreme.

The retired father, grandfather, and great-grandfather says he bought the ticket and went home to play it.

"I thought I had won $100,000, and my heart stopped. I counted again and realized I had revealed 11 words," he told officials at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I got in my truck and flew back to the store. I used the ticket checker and saw the prize was $350,000!"

He says he had the retailer check it, and the 'Big Winner' message came up.

"It was one heck of a rush! It hit me like a ton of bricks!" he says.

Hopson plans to help his wife retire and pay off some bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.