LaSalle man found guilty of first-degree murder

An Ontario Superior Court of Justice building can be seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

A jury has returned a guilty verdict in the first-degree murder trial of Glen Mayer of LaSalle, accused in the shooting death of Tony Bechara over a domestic affair.

On Friday, the 14-person jury announced the verdict in a Windsor court room after receiving instructions from the judge this morning, taking less than five hours of deliberation.

Closing arguments were heard yesterday.

Bechara, 47, was killed in the living room of his home in Lakeshore on Jan. 20, 2024.

He suffered five gunshot wounds.

The 49-year-old Mayer pleaded not guilty in the case but admitted to shooting Bechara. He testified he didn’t intend to harm Bechara that morning, and instead only wanted to confront him over the affair involving his wife.

Mayer will now face a sentencing hearing later this summer.