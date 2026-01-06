A LaSalle man already charged in connection with a hate crime investigation is now facing even more charges.

The 30-year-old suspect is now charged with possession of an explosive substance contrary to section 82(1) of the Criminal Code and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

On October 21, 2025, online posts caught the attention of the LaSalle Police Service, which triggered an investigation.

As a result, a man from the town was charged with public incitement of hatred.

The suspect was accused of promoting antisemitic rhetoric, including violence against Jewish people, and promoting violence against police officers.