Minor injuries are being reported after a crash in LaSalle involving an impaired driver.

LaSalle police say officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the 500-block of Michigan Avenue after a vehicle hit two parked vehicles.



According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man from LaSalle lost control of his vehicle before striking the parked vehicles in a driveway.



Police say one of the vehicles then struck the house.



Officers on scene determined the driver was impaired and placed him under arrest.



He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



The driver was charged with impaired driving and his drivers licence was automatically suspended for 90 days.



LaSalle police are reminding drivers to make arrangements for a safe ride home and do not drive impaired.

