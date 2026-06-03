LaSalle man charged again following new sexual assault investigation

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Windsor police say a 24-year-old man from LaSalle, already facing charges from a December sexual assault incident, has been arrested again following a new investigation.

Police began their investigation looking into the case on June 1, after an 18-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted twice by a man she met on social media.

The suspect is accused of approaching the victim at a business in the 2700 block of Tecumseh Road East, threatening her, and then forcing her into a vehicle where she was allegedly assaulted.

Police say the following day, using social media, the suspect tracked the victim to a business in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue, followed her into a women’s washroom, and assaulted her again before being interrupted.

Police have identified the accused as Ahmad Khaled Al Ali of LaSalle.

He faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, assault by choking, forcible confinement, criminal harassment, and uttering threats.

Police say those charges come on top of a separate December case that is still before the courts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.