LaSalle police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly breaching the conditions of his bail.

On July 26, officers responded to a home on Abbott Street where a suspect caused damage to the property.

Police say the suspect had previously been released from court on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction and was on strict conditions requiring him to wear a GPS monitoring device.

The device was cut off and the suspect fled the area.

Police recieved a tip on Sunday of the suspect's whereabouts.

Officers surrounded a residence in the 5800 block of Abbott Street and successfully negotiated his surrender.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief and failing to comply with conditions of his release.

He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.