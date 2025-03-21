LaSalle is getting ready to implement a new strategic plan but first wants to hear from its residents.

The town has launched an online survey to gather community feedback on the plan.

During the March 11 council meeting, councillors were presented with the draft framework of the plan.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says residents have already had opportunities to give suggestions on the plan but says this is another chance for them to have another look before the plan is implemented.

"We're just asking for residents to take a look, see what we've been able to come up with over the last few months, give their input, their thoughts," says Meloche.

She says the town wants to hear from its residents, making sure it's on the right track and it's headed in the direction residents are hoping for.

"I mean obviously we're not going to make everyone happy but we're trying to do our best to make sure that we do the best for a municipality of almost 35,000 people and so input is extremely important at this stage," she says.

Meloche says the plan will be implemented following the public survey.

"Each one of our departments will use that as our guiding principles over the next few years to get some projects completed," says Meloche.

According to the town, the plan focuses on the next five years.

The town says the draft framework of the plan was done after extensive engagement with community members, town staff, the senior leadership team, and council.

There were also community events, discussions, surveys and workshops.

The current survey is available until April 4.