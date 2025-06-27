The public will be able to enjoy the newest section of the LaSalle Landing project this weekend and on Canada Day.

The town is preparing to open the loop phase of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The loop phase is a $9-million project that includes an outdoor skate trail that serves as a walking path in the warmer months, along with the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial water feature, right next to the Event Centre on Front Road.

There's also a large sign with the word LaSalle that lights up at night.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche says there will be food trucks on-site for the celebration, and the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial will be hosting a movie night at the Event Centre at 6 p.m.

Meloche says this is more than a skating trail; it's a year-round facility.

"It's meant to be used every season, every month, all the time people can come and enjoy the waterfront. This is just an additional area that you can take advantage of. We still have a little pavilion area for picnic tables. We're going to try to have more events here; we hope others will want to have events here, and so we're just going to continue to add on to LaSalle Landing over the years to make it bigger and better," she says.

Meloche says she's really happy with the entire thing.

"It just flows so nicely from going behind TD Bank right over to our Event Centre," she says. "It just makes the area more complete-looking. I can't lie, the LaSalle sign lit up at night is just beautiful. I think it just puts our mark on the area and lets people know to come check out something brand new here and come enjoy this waterfront."

Meloche says Canada Day will also be a day of multiple firsts with a celebration on Tuesday, July 1.

"It's the first major event here at LaSalle Landing. It's our first Canada Day in LaSalle that we've celebrated, and then it's our first drone show, so we're very excited for that. It starts at 5 p.m. Come down and have entertainment and food trucks, and then the drone show will be at 10 p.m.," she says.

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50 million and brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park, and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.

The project will also include a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, such as a walkable parkland, a festival lawn, and a sports zone.

A ceremony to open the skating trail is expected to happen sometime in November.