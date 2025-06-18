The Town of LaSalle wants dog owners to remember to keep their dogs on a leash if they're not on their property.

Due to the number of complaints about dogs off-leash, the town announced on X that increased enforcement will occur, including ticketing.

Supervisor of Bylaw Enforcement Rob Sassine says they have noticed an increase in the number of complaints about dogs at large and off-leash.

"It is a requirement under the animal control bylaw to always have your dog on a leash less than six feet in length when it's off the property,' he says. "It's a public education, trying to remind people that it could cause a dangerous situation, so we want to avoid any potential injury to any other dogs or residents."

Sassine says they want to make sure everyone is following the bylaw.

"We do have the dog parks that we encourage people to use when wanting to let their dogs off-leash. So we encourage them to use those facilities and to keep their dogs on a leash at any other time when the dog is off their property," he says.

The fine for not having your dog on a leash is $355.

Sassine says several of the complaints have been received at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

"There is a lot of sports going on, various types of sports going on at that time, and people are visiting with their children. We want to ensure everyone remains safe, so we encourage everyone to ensure their dogs are on-leash at all times, especially in those areas. The dog park is located at the Vollmer Complex, so we encourage them to use it there," he says.

Sassine adds they have already handed out a handful of penalty notices to people who did not have their dog on a leash.

The town is also reminding dog owners to pick up their dog's poop. The fine for not doing that is $205.