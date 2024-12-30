LaSalle is once again hosting New Year's Eve Fireworks and mayor Crystal Meloche is encouraging spectators to arrive early.

She says the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night and guests are being asked to arrive by 7:15 to find a parking spot at the Vollmer Centre.

Meloche says the town always gets a fantastic turnout for the event.

"The show at 7:30 tomorrow night but we are asking people to come early to find parking and try to be settled in by 7:15 p.m. just to make sure everyone has found a great spot and is safe to view the show," says Meloche.

She says it's a great event for the community.

"Our parking lots are always full and it's enjoyed by people who are there and also the neighbouring areas who can view them from their homes," she says.

Meloche says there will be some roped off areas for safety at the Vollmer Centre.

"You can bring blankets and you can bring your chairs and there are spots you can sit if you don't want to stay at your cars, you can definitely sit some grassy areas but parking does fill up pretty quickly," says Meloche.

According to the town's website, the fireworks will be launched behind the outdoor pavilion, near the splash pad, making them visible from any parking lot at the Vollmer Centre.

The town says the Vollmer Centre will be closed during the event but portable toilets will be available in some parking lots.

LaSalle police will be onsite enforcing parking.