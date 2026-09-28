LaSalle hosting first-ever Meet the Candidates night on Monday

LaSalle residents will have a chance to meet candidates running in this fall’s municipal and school board elections at the town’s first-ever Meet the Candidates Night.

The event runs Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Event Centre on Front Road.

Rather than a debate, the evening will feature a meet-and-greet format. Town Clerk Jennifer Astrologo says this will allow voters to speak directly with candidates about their priorities and platforms.

“I’ve kind of compared it to like a night market style where they’re going to be set up with their own booths in their own space and they’ll have their promotional material, their pamphlets, their flyers, their platforms will be there,” Astrologo said.

All mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates are expected to attend, along with most council candidates and candidates seeking school board trustee positions.

Astrologo says organizers were responding to concerns from previous elections about a lack of information on local candidates.

“We thought this would be a great way to give the public and the voters an opportunity to come and have that face-to-face interaction,” she said.

The event also comes as LaSalle prepares for online voting in the 2026 municipal election. With voting day approaching, Astrologo is reminding residents when they can begin casting ballots.

“Voting starts October 16 at 10 a.m. and it’s vote anytime online. We will have our voter help centers available once voting opens and the dates, times, and locations of our voter help centers can be found on our website,” said Astrologo.

Voter information letters are expected to arrive in residents’ mailboxes during the week of October 5.

Information about voting, voter eligibility and candidate information is available on the Town of LaSalle website.